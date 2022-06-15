Family Promise gala raises more than $370,000

News release

Approximately 250 guests gathered for the Building Hope, Celebrating Community Gala recently in support of Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley. The celebration was Family Promise’s first gala, benefitting the nonprofit’s Building Hope: Our Family Promise capital campaign to fund the new Family Resource Center and Transitional Housing building project.

The VIP reception, gala and auction took place at the Canyon Country Community Center, and grossed more than $370,000 through sponsorships, auction and paddle raise pledges, making it Family Promise’s most successful event ever.

“The Santa Clarita Valley community truly stepped up for Family Promise,” said Executive Director Roché Vermaak. “We have been immensely fortunate over the years to be able to count on the generosity of our community. To have many of our supporters and local businesses join us in this celebration was a moving experience.”

The gala featured honorees Terry and Larry Comp, founders of Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley, and Lance and Sadie Williams, owners of Williams Homes, for their unwavering support of the mission of Family Promise.

“We are honored to call these stalwarts of Santa Clarita our friends, and we are grateful to them for their leadership and commitment to the work of the agency, supporting families in crisis facing homelessness,” said Lance O’Keefe, board president of Family Promise.

The highlight of the evening, which brought attendees to their feet in resounding applause and cheers, was the announcement made by Lance Williams that he and his wife, Sadie, pledged a $250,000 donation toward the new building.

“A few years ago, Laurie Ender, past board president of Family Promise and former mayor of Santa Clarita, called me about a project with Family Promise,” Lance said. “I told her, let’s go build something for Family Promise.”

He added: “We are builders, it’s what we do. We just felt it’s absolutely the right thing to do.”

“The Williams Homes’ team is leading the build, in partnership with HomeAid Los Angeles. Williams Homes and their subcontractors will provide significant in-kind support to cover approximately 30% of the $3 million costs for the building project,” said Vermaak.

The facility will be built on land that was donated by the city of Santa Clarita.

The new facility is to be located at 23652 Newhall Ave., in Newhall, and is scheduled to be completed in 2023. The Building Hope: Our Family Promise Family Resource Center and Transitional Housing facility will serve families facing homelessness and provide programs and strategies that will help them find housing and remain stably housed in the future, as well as four transitional housing units.

For additional information about the Building Hope: Our Family Promise project, contact Roché Vermaak at [email protected] To donate online visit familypromisescv.givingfuel.com/family-promise-donations.