Fire doused at Bouquet Junction

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters rushed to control a vegetation fire that ignited near Bouquet Junction Thursday afternoon.

According to a Fire Department dispatcher, the vegetation fire was first reported at approximately 4:59 p.m. at Soledad Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.

The fire was located in a wooded area between the railroad tracks and businesses along Bouquet Canyon Road, of which two lanes of traffic were temporarily closed.

Witness and employee of Vinyl Fence Depot, Aurthur Mikaelian, said the fire spread quickly but that there was no apparent damage to any of the buildings.

“I saw there is a little fire behind the car but within maybe seconds, with the wind, it went all the way to these trees and it became like a huge humongous fire,” said Mikaelian.

Supervisor Melanie Flores, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department, said seven engines, a handful of crews and helicopters were called to respond to the incident. The copters were canceled after a few minutes as firefighters on the scene were able to control the quarter-acre fire. Camp crews were also called in to clear vegetation.

Flores said the forward progress of the fire was stopped at approximately 5:20 p.m. Firefighters stayed at the scene, ensuring the site was clear of any lingering embers.