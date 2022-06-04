Firefighters rescue two people from crashed car in Canyon Country

Los Angeles County firefighters rescued two occupants of a car crash at Soledad Canyon Road near Shangri-La Drive in Canyon Country on Saturday, according to Robert Diaz, supervising fire dispatcher with the Fire Department.

Diaz said firefighters received the call around 10:50 a.m and that the two people trapped were pulled out of the wreck and transported to a local hospital. Diaz said the vehicle had struck a tree.

On the scene, eyewitness video and photos of the wreck show a silver sedan positioned vertically, resting along a concrete wall on the side of the road.

Diaz said the incident was cleared at approximately 11:40 a.m.

The condition of the two crash victims and the cause of the crash are unknown at the time of this publication.