Fourth of July in SCV: Full slate is back

News release

The annual Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular, which headlines Fourth of July celebrations in the city of Santa Clarita, will return to light up the sky on Monday, July 4, at approximately 9:20 p.m. — capping a full day of festivities that, for the first time since before the pandemic, will include the Santa Clarita Fourth of July Parade.

The fireworks show will once again be held at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, with the launch site near the corner of Magic Mountain Parkway and Citrus Street.

Fourth of July festivities in Santa Clarita will begin with the Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s annual Pancake Breakfast at 6:30 a.m. in the parking lot near Main Street and 6th Street in Old Town Newhall. The Santa Clarita Runners will then host the 38th Annual Independence Day Classic 10K (7 a.m.) and 5K (8 a.m.) runs at Newhall Park, with proceeds benefitting cross-country programs at the seven high schools in the Santa Clarita Valley, as well as other local charities.

The Fourth of July Parade is scheduled to make its return following a two-year hiatus at 9 a.m. Residents are invited to Old Town Newhall to watch the parade as it makes its way from the roundabout in front of William S. Hart Park along Main Street and Lyons Avenue before finishing at Orchard Village Road and Dalbey Drive.

Residents should be aware that Citrus Street will be closed beginning at 3 a.m. on July 4. In addition, a portion of the Westfield Valencia Town Center parking lot will be blocked off to the public for the firework fall zone. All other roads in the area will remain open to vehicle traffic and existing “no parking” zones will remain in effect and be enforced by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Residents are also reminded that all fireworks – even those marked “safe and sane” – are illegal to possess in Santa Clarita. Fireworks are a violation of the Santa Clarita Municipal Code, Health and Safety Code and Los Angeles County Fire Code.

For more information on illegal firework use in Santa Clarita and additional resources, visit santa-clarita.com/Fireworks. To learn more about the Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular and other events on Independence Day, visit SCVParade.com.