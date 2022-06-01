Garcia announces $10.2 million for AFRL Rocket Lab at Edwards Air Force Base

News release

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, announced that the Air Force Research Laboratory Aerospace Systems Directorate Rocket Propulsion Division’s (AFRL Rocket Lab) Test Stand 1-C at Edwards Air Force Base will be reactivated.

The U.S. Department of Defense Test Resource Management Center will allocate $10.2 million for the refurbishment of Test Stand 1-C, an important testing facility, to support the development of solid rocket motors and launch vehicle systems, according to a statement issued by Garcia’s office. This comes after Garcia, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-California, sent a letter to the TRMC urging the funding of this project.

Garcia released the following statement:

“In March, Leader McCarthy, Congressman Obernolte, and I wrote to the Department of Defense expressing the critical need to reactivate and upgrade the Large Vertical Solid Rocket Test Stand at Edwards Air Force Base. This program would enhance our nation’s rocket test capabilities and extend and deepen the critical role the Antelope Valley plays in our national security. I’m pleased to hear that the Department of Defense has heeded our strong encouragement and has decided to reactivate the program. Reactivating the Test Stand 1-C will help America continue innovative research and advance our military capabilities. The continuation of this work will greatly improve our weapon and launch systems and make us more secure against our adversaries. Reactivating this program will also support commercial space vendors and provide job growth and economic opportunity to California’s 25th District.”