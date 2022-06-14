Hart legend Larry Fiscus dies 

By Justin Vigil Zuniga

Signal Staff Writer

Hart’s legendary equipment manager Larry Fiscus died on Monday.

Fiscus suffered a major stroke on June 4. While doctors were able to remove the blood clot that led to the stroke, they discovered his carotid artery was clogged.

Our beloved Larry Fiscus has passed away. We will forever miss him and his contributions to the campus of Hart High School. #foreveralivewithpride #larrythelegend (2/20/56-6/13/22) https://t.co/J1zSq8vIWe — Hart High School (@HartHigh) June 14, 2022

The love for the legend was seen throughout the past week as the GiveSendGo account set up for medical expenses shattered its original goal.

Fiscus’ charity fund brought in more than $32,000 in its short time online and is still open for donations.

The community rallied around the legend over the past week after he remained unconscious since his surgery.

Fiscus was a Hart alumnus who lived with autism. He joined his alma mater’s staff after graduating in 1974. He served as the equipment manager for the baseball and football teams, and was a familiar presence operating the scoreboard for various sports events.



To donate, visit www.givesendgo.com/LarryFiscus.