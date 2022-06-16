Inaugural Shining Star award honors late philanthropist, Cheri Fleming

In a ceremony and fundraiser for Cheri Fleming’s legacy fund, an award was given to Abigail Alvidrez in honor of the late philanthropist.

Fleming, who died in 2020, was the co-owner of Valencia Acura and a strong advocate of women’s empowerment. As a member of Soroptimist International since 1999, Fleming first served as a board member, then as president, presiding over 36,000 Soroptimist members in 20 countries.

Fleming’s legacy fund is used to promote and empower women and girls both in the United States and internationally.

Teresa Todd, a representative of Valencia Acura and someone who knew Fleming personally, said Fleming was a spark of light who loved giving back to the community.

“Sherry was a community leader,” said Todd. “She was a philanthropist throughout our community and she was involved in anything and everything. She loved giving back to the community.”

Pam Ingram stands next to a picture of her friend of 40 years, Cheri Fleming at the Shining Star Award ceremony at in Valencia on June 12, 2020. Trevor Morgan/The Signal

Pam Ingram, a member of Soroptimist and friend of Fleming’s for 40 years, remembered her as someone who instantly had an effect on people.

“Their dealership is called a friendship because everyone who met her was her friend,” said Ingram. “She was a good person. So hopefully this was the inaugural event.”

The event had more than 180 people in attendance and the fundraiser was able to garner more than $30,000 for Fleming’s legacy fund.

Alvidrez, who won the Shining Star award, was selected out of 19 candidates. Alvidrez was nominated by the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley after she was able to create a new remote learning program for students of Newhall Elementary School. Mathew Nelson, CEO of the SCV Boys and Girls Club, said the award was well deserved and that they nominated her because of her outstanding work during the pandemic.

“Thanks to her leadership and ability to lead a team under some really stressful times, challenging times, in the darkest times of COVID, [she] provide[ed] really great program services for the kids in the community,” said Nelson. “So it was a great honor to be able to have Abigail be the Shining Star. We’re very proud of her. She deserves that great recognition for all the hard work she does. A lot of sacrifices to extra hours to make something like that happen.”