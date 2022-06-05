Man arrested on suspicion of assault with deadly weapon

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call of a man threatening someone with a gun at the 23000 block of Valle Del Oro in Newhall on Saturday at approximately 11:30 a.m., according to Sgt. Clark, SCV Sheriff’s Station watch sergeant.

Clark said Ashton Vergo was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, but on a previous warrant, not for the incident to which deputies were responding.

Ashton Vergo is arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon 060422 Oscar Sol / The Signal

“He was arrested for a warrant, actually,” said Clark. “There was a call that someone [had] possibly seen [Vergo] pointing a gun at someone else. But they could not verify that, so he was not arrested for that crime. However, he had a warrant so he was taken in.”

According to a witness on the scene, deputies initially went to the wrong address and deputies were able to evacuate the resident of that address from their home.

The witness also said deputies were able to locate the correct address and were able to locate Vergo, detaining him 20 minutes after they gave orders to surrender.

There is no further information at the time of this publication.