Man, woman arrested on several firearm allegations

Photo courtesy of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station.
What started as a traffic stop due to alleged expired registration and erratic driving ended Tuesday evening with the arrests of a man and a woman in Newhall on several firearm allegations, according to law enforcement officials.  

The arrests stem from a Santa Clarita Valley Special Assignment Team operation near the intersection of Apple Street and Lyons Avenue, where deputies spotted the suspect’s vehicle exhibiting multiple infractions, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. 

“A traffic stop was conducted. Upon speaking with the male driver… (deputies) learned he was on active parole,” said Arriaga. “During a search of the female passenger’s purse…deputies located a loaded firearm along with property belonging to the male.” 

The man, a 25-year-old Van Nuys resident, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, and carrying a loaded firearm not being the registered owner.   

The woman, a 19-year-old Newhall resident, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm and carrying a loaded firearm not being the registered owner. 

They were both booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and held in lieu of $35,000 bail. They both remain in custody as of Thursday afternoon. 

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta covers government, criminal justice, education and breaking news for The Signal. He joined in Nov. 2018 and previously worked as a supply chain engineer in Veterans Affairs hospitals. He is a graduate of Cal State University, Northridge and a proud College of the Canyons Model United Nations alumnus. Have a story tip? Message him on Twitter (@lunettcaleb) or at [email protected]

