Man, woman arrested on several firearm allegations

What started as a traffic stop due to alleged expired registration and erratic driving ended Tuesday evening with the arrests of a man and a woman in Newhall on several firearm allegations, according to law enforcement officials.

The arrests stem from a Santa Clarita Valley Special Assignment Team operation near the intersection of Apple Street and Lyons Avenue, where deputies spotted the suspect’s vehicle exhibiting multiple infractions, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“A traffic stop was conducted. Upon speaking with the male driver… (deputies) learned he was on active parole,” said Arriaga. “During a search of the female passenger’s purse…deputies located a loaded firearm along with property belonging to the male.”

The man, a 25-year-old Van Nuys resident, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, and carrying a loaded firearm not being the registered owner.

The woman, a 19-year-old Newhall resident, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm and carrying a loaded firearm not being the registered owner.

They were both booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and held in lieu of $35,000 bail. They both remain in custody as of Thursday afternoon.