Newhall car fire suspected to be arson

A suspected arson occurred in the form of a vehicle fire on Friday morning around midnight at the 23000 block of Newhall Avenue, according to Lt. Barclay, watch commander for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“The vehicle was a late 1990s Ford pickup truck that was stolen four months ago,” said Barclay. “And apparently it was lit on fire, which is a common tactic for thieves that committed crimes in the stolen cars.”

According to Bernard Peters, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, firefighters arrived on the scene at 12:09 a.m.

The whereabouts of the suspects or any additional information are unknown at the time of this publication.