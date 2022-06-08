One hospitalized after shooting in Newhall

One person was transported to the hospital after a reported shooting in Newhall Tuesday night, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

Fire Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford confirmed that paramedics had been called to the scene of the reported shooting at 7:38 p.m. on Newhall Avenue, near Meadowridge Drive.

“We transported one patient,” said Stafford. “Their condition is unknown at this time.”

One of the men believed to be involved with the shooting is taken into custody by a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Deputy. Oscar Sol / The Signal

At approximately 9 p.m., Lt. James Royal of the SCV Sheriff’s Station confirmed that local deputies were investigating the shooting and that they had taken one person into custody.

However, Royal said, at least one other suspect remains outstanding as does the handgun, or handguns, that were used in the reported shooting, as of the publication of this story.

According to investigators on the scene, the incident is preliminarily being viewed as a possible carjacking, but the investigation remains ongoing, Royal said.

As of Tuesday evening, the victim was reportedly shot in a gas station parking lot across from Meadowridge Drive. A victim’s vehicle was then driven away from the scene, but crashed on the other side of the road, at the base of Meadowridge Drive, Royal said.

The relationship of the transported patient to the incident remains unknown at this time.