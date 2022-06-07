One woman transported after vehicle crashes into Saugus wall

One woman was transported to the hospital Monday evening after her vehicle for still unknown reasons swerved off the road and crashed into a home’s backyard wall.
The crash, which was initially reported as a rollover crash, was first reported at 5:34 p.m. and near the intersection of the Copper Hill Drive and Courtland Way intersection, according to officials with the L.A. County Fire Department.
“It was reported that a vehicle had overturned,” said Supervisor Melanie Flores, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department.
Soon after first responders arrived on the scene, the driver of the crashed vehicle — a red Dodge minivan — was quickly placed into the back of an ambulance and taken to the hospital.
Before crashing into the residence’s concrete wall, the car appeared to have also crashed into a light pole before landing on the driver’s side with its airbags deployed.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.