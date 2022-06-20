Person killed after being struck by train in Newhall

L.A. County Sheriff's Station Department deputies and L.A. County Fire Department personnel investigate the scene of a fatal pedestrian versus train collision in Newhall. Chris Torres / The Signal
A person was killed Monday after being struck by a train in Newhall, according to L.A. County Fire Department officials.  

The person was reportedly struck at approximately 10:33 a.m. near the Newhall Avenue and Railroad Avenue railroad crossings. 

“It was reported as a person versus a train,” said Fire Department Supervisor Imy Velderrain.  

Velderrain added that the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station was on the scene and awaiting officials from the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office to arrive.  

No further information about the cause of the collision or a description of the victim was available at this time.  

Metrolink announced Monday that some trains on the Antelope Valley line would be delayed due to the incident.  

“Tracks are closed between Newhall and Sylmar due to Metrolink 212 striking a person on the tracks,” read a tweet from Metrolink, later adding: “Today’s passengers off train 212 with valid fare are eligible to receive a reimbursement of up to $50 for obtaining their own alternate transportation (Lyft, Uber, taxi, etc.).” 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.  

