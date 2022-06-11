Saugus person assaulted by suspected motorcycle gang

A person was assaulted with brass knuckles and knives at the 2200 block of Trinity Place in Saugus at approximately 10 a.m. on Saturday, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station Watch Commander Lt. Barclay.

“Deputies responded to an assault with deadly weapon call… initial call stated informant was assaulted by four male adults on motorcycles,” said Barclay.

Barclay said that it’s possible the suspects were part of a motorcycle gang, but they are not certain at this time. He also said the suspects fled eastbound on Trinity Place in a silver Chevy Silverado and out of view.

Barclay noted the victim was being treated for his injuries but that his condition was stable.

There is no further information available at the time of this publication.