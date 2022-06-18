Senses heats up Main Street with ‘Summer Camp’ themed block party (VIDEO)

Families gather around a picnic table to roast marshmallows for s’mores during the “Summer Camp” themed Senses Block Party on Main Street in Old Town Newhall on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal
Hundreds of people gathered on Main Street in Old Town Newhall Thursday for this month’s installment of the city of Santa Clarita Senses Block Party. 

This month’s event kicked off the summer season with a “Summer Camp” theme, which featured marshmallow roasting, potato sack racing and rock climbing along with live music from the Michael Physick Band and multiple food trucks.  

The Senses Block Party happens every third Thursday of the month from March to October with each event having a specific theme. 

Here are the remaining themes: 

Senses On The Pier – July 21 

Flower Power – Aug. 18 

Outer Space – Sept. 15 

Fright Night – Oct. 20 

Video shot and edited by Chris Torres
Couples dance on the dance floor while listening to the Michael Physick Band during the “Summer Camp” themed Senses Block Party on Main Street in Old Town Newhall on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal
Members of the Michael Physick Band, including Jeff Livingstone, Michael Physick, Phil Snowden and Daniel Thomson, perform multiple songs during the “Summer Camp” themed Senses Block Party on Main Street in Old Town Newhall on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal
