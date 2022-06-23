Sylmar fire causes major backup into SCV

A brush fire on Thursday afternoon in Sylmar burned about 25 acres, causing traffic coming into the Santa Clarita Valley on northbound Interstate 5 to almost stop, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

According to a statement from Nicholas Prange, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department, the blaze started just after 2 p.m. in the 15200 block of Lakeside Street, and was contained around 3:34 p.m., burning a combination of grass and brush.

“Firefighters assigned to structure protection defended homes on several sides of the fire,” Prange’s report read, “while air and ground crews made direct attacks on the flames to snuff out this fire in one hour and 40 minutes.”

Prange added that no structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.