Traffic advisory: The Old Road closed in Stevenson Ranch

News release

Santa Clarita Valley Water, assisted by Los Angeles County Public Works, is working on emergency road repairs on The Old Road, from Market Drive North and Constitution Avenue, after a water mainline break caused damage to the road.

The Old Road is shut down in both directions between Market Drive North to Constitution Avenue. Emergency paving is underway and should be completed by Monday.

Damage to the road occurred Thursday afternoon, when a section of 14-inch mainline blew out at the intersection of Steinbeck Avenue and The Old Road. SCV Water staff isolated the leak and minimized customer service outages. The mainline was repaired and service was restored by approximately 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Drivers are asked to be aware of construction crews and traffic delays and to plan their routes accordingly. The Valencia Marketplace remains accessible through other shopping center entrances on either side of the closure. For more information, contact SCV Water’s Customer Care team at 661-294-0828.