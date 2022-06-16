Traffic stop leads deputies to further criminal investigation

A man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a debit card with intent to defraud after deputies conducted a traffic stop in Castaic, according to law enforcement.

A deputy was patrolling the unincorporated area of Castaic near the 31400 block of Castaic Road when he observed a man not adhering to vehicle codes, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Deputy Liza Melgar, a spokeswoman for the station.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and discovered the suspect was driving on a suspended driver’s license. During the investigation, the deputy found information on the suspect pertaining to an outstanding warrant for vandalism, Melgar added.

The suspect was placed under arrest for the outstanding warrant, and during a final search, the deputy found a debit card under a woman’s name in the suspect’s shirt pocket, according to Melgar. The deputy contacted the woman, who told him she lost her card a few days ago in the San Fernando Valley, according to Melgar.

The woman said she did not know the suspect or give him permission to possess her debit card.

Deputies arrested the man on suspicion of possessing a debit card with intent to defraud along with breaking traffic codes and the suspect’s outstanding warrant. The suspect was booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remained in custody as of Thursday with bail set at $70,000.