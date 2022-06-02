‘You’ll always be our own sweet Hart’

Graduates commemorate four years of school at Hart High

“What are here for, again,” said Sophie Darling, one of three student speakers at the Hart High School graduation.

“Sophie, how could you forget? It’s graduation,” responded Sam Menell, who shared a commencement address with Darling.

That’s why the class is wearing those robes and caps, Sophie said jokingly. And there was no way all in attendance at Hart High’s graduation ceremony would forget this moment – the accumulation of four years of high school into a day of celebration.

Hart High graduates entered Cougar Stadium at College of the Canyons as “Pomp and Circumstance” played by the school’s band.

Graduate Micah Jung shows his diploma to supporters in the stands during the Hart High School 2022 Commencement ceremony held at College of the Canyons in Valencia on Tuesday, 053122. Dan Watson/The Signal

Once everyone was seated and the guests settled down for a moment, Hart’s choir with students Faith Harville, Arely Hernandez, Joy Khoury and Chole Zundel directed by Sarah Sanders sang a soulful rendition of the national anthem.

Principal Jason d’Autremont welcomed everyone and gave his speech.

“Alright, Class of 2022, tonight we have a goal to not just a have a good graduation, but a great graduation,” d’Autremont said.

As part of his speech, d’Autremont said the graduating of class of 2022 was more than prepared to face the world, and he proceeded to list three facts.

He mentioned how the students experienced and overcame challenges such as adapting to online learning and readapting to in-person classes amid changing COVID-19 protocols. The students not only survived, but thrived, he said.

The class of 2022 had numerous accomplishments and accolades, including students being recognized as national merit honors scholars, five championship sports teams, and much more.

Graduating senior Cassandra Cavarretta waves to supports in the stands as she enters the stadium with hundreds of classmates during the Hart High School 2022 Commencement ceremony held at College of the Canyons in Valencia on Tuesday, 053122. Dan Watson/The Signal

The second reason he listed was the diversity of the graduating class. Each student has a unique perspective to offer to the world, according to d’Autremont. He also encouraged students to make the best out of the last few days of high school and meet with as many people as possible because those exchanges can create long-lasting relationships.

“The third brutal fact: …and many will go on to do great things, you all can,” d’Autremont said. “The best years are in front of you, not behind you. It all starts with this great day.”

“Go out there and be great. I leave you with this last thought… celebrate everything, no matter how small. Tonight, we are here to celebrate the accumulation of the last four years.”

Class speaker Elsa Anette Brecko took the mic and acknowledged that high school is a strenuous and tough journey, but their high school experience was even more so. But, they persevered through these challenges. Each day, each moment of their high school careers led up to graduation day, and their futures.

“To everyone who has helped us find ourselves and discover our passions over these last four years… even if you don’t ever step foot on Hart’s campus again… you’ll be surrounded by the people, and communities that we built here are going to last us for the rest of our lives,” Brecko said.

“It’s been an intense and amazing journey and it’s only getting started from here. Congratulations, class of 2022.”

Jupiter, a three-year-old comfort dog in training, wears a cap and gown as she waits with graduating senior Kara Satterfield during the Hart High School 2022 Commencement ceremony held at College of the Canyons in Valencia on Tuesday, 053122. Dan Watson/The Signal

Graduate Karin Dellgado, left, holds his diploma as he celebrates with principal Jason d’Autremont during the Hart High School 2022 Commencement ceremony held at College of the Canyons in Valencia on Tuesday, 053122. Dan Watson/The Signal

Decorated caps during the Hart High School 2022 Commencement ceremony held at College of the Canyons in Valencia on Tuesday, 053122. Dan Watson/The Signal

Sophie Darling, left, and Sam Menell give a humorous commencement address during the Hart High School 2022 Commencement ceremony held at College of the Canyons in Valencia on Tuesday, 053122. Dan Watson/The Signal