Aquatic Center to close for renovations, programs remain ongoing

City officials announced Wednesday they would be closing the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center temporarily to allow for long-awaited renovations of the facility’s amenities to take place.

However, although the closure and start of construction is expected to begin in two weeks, Kevin Strauss, a communications specialist for the city of Santa Clarita, assured residents and families that the Aquatic Center’s normal programming will continue throughout the construction period — just at two different local pools.

“The project has been something that has been in the plans for many months,” said Strauss via a phone call on Wednesday. “Even before that, the Aquatics team has been in contact with residents, participants and programs, having a few outreach meetings regarding this project already.”

According to Strauss, the temporary pause to programming at the Aquatic Center will begin on Aug. 7, and the construction/refurbishments will start the very next day. The displaced programs will then transition over to being held at Valencia Glen Park and Newhall Park pools on Aug. 8.

“Those programs are not going away,” said Strauss. “They’re just shifting locations as they continue” through the rest of summer.

The enhancements at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center are set to include a full pool-deck tile replacement and repair, as well as replastering, for the Dive and 50-Meter pools, said Strauss.

Construction at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center is slated to last approximately six months, with city officials targeting an early 2023 reopening date, Strauss said.