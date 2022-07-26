Armed robbery reported in Valencia

Deputies responded to a reported armed robbery in Valencia on Tuesday, with the informant alleging that the suspect stole cash off of them by threat of a black handgun.

The call for the reported robbery was received by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies at approximately 1:15 p.m., near the intersection of Orchard Village Road and McBean Parkway.

“A handgun was brandished,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, confirming that deputies were responding to the reported robbery.

The suspect, according to radio scanner traffic, is alleged to have robbed the victim of $40 in cash after chasing them around a bus stop.

The suspect, described as a Black man in his 20’s, wearing a red shirt with black pants, is believed to have then fled on foot from the scene.

As of the publication of this story, no suspect in connection to the incident had yet been detained by law enforcement.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.