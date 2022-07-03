Around 150 still without power after vehicle crash last night

Approximately 150 people are still without power as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday after a vehicle collided with a utility box on Silver Aspen Way in Stevenson Ranch at about 10 p.m. on Saturday night.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the accident but did not transport anyone to the hospital, according to supervising fire dispatcher Miguel Ornelas.

The California Highway Patrol was investigating the crash, but was unable to provide any information regarding it.

According to Southern California Edison’s website crews are performing repairs but power has not been restored as of 10:45 a.m.