Brush fire breaks out north of SCV

A brush fire broke out north of the Santa Clarita Valley Monday afternoon, but responding units were able to extinguish the blaze quickly.  

The fire, dubbed the #WhitakerIC, was first reported at 11:46 a.m. off the northbound side of Interstate 5, just north of Templin Highway, according to Fire Department Inspector Craig Little.  

The first aero units on the scene described it as a 40-by-50-foot spot in light winds moving slowly downhill.  

However, at approximately noon, firefighters already on the scene reported that they would be able to handle the blaze with their units and canceled the remaining reinforcements that were en route.  

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.   

