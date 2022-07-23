CHP chases carjacking suspects through SCV

California Highway Patrol engaged in a high speed pursuit on the 14 freeway, but lost sight of the vehicle at around 12:05 p.m. on Saturday, according to law enforcement radio traffic.

CHP officers were responding to an armed carjacking in Palmdale when they began to chase a 2013 Silver Lexus in connection with the incident.

CHP officers pursued the vehicle until they lost sight of it on the 14 freeway near Golden Valley Road. Two males were reported to be the suspect.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.