‘Coffee with a Cop’ opens the floor for residents to question deputies

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station hosted “Coffee with a Cop” on Wednesday for residents to ask any questions, bring up any concerns and connect with their community’s first responders.

More than 15 people turned out for the event at the Corner Bakery, filling the outside area of the restaurant.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Captain Justin Diez, left, takes questions from SCV residents assembled at the Corner Bakery in Valencia during the Coffee with a Cop event on Wednesday morning, 072022. Dan Watson/The Signal

Capt. Justin Diez led the event and was the primary source of information for the guests.

Many issues were brought up such as the increase in car crashes, the removal process of the homeless population, resources for troubled teens, increases in theft, body cameras and more.

“It’s a big city, with big-city problems,” said Diez.

Santa Clarita Valley resident Joseph Burruso asks questions about how the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be involved with Camp Scott in Saugus during the Coffee with A Cop event held at the Corner Bakery in Valencia on Wednesday morning, 072022. Dan Watson/The Signal

Diez responded to the residents’ concerns and explained how the station gets involved in these matters.

Toward the end, many shared their thanks for the station’s services and asked how the community can give back to them.

“The best way to a police officer’s heart is to feed them,” Diez said with a chuckle.