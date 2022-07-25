Deputies: Alleged stolen vehicle stop results in high-speed chase

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies engaged in a pursuit of an alleged stolen vehicle on Sunday, after the car failed to pull over during a traffic stop, according to Lt. James Royal, watch commander for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Royal said the blue Toyota Prius failed to stop when its plates were run near the intersection of Avenue Tibbitts and Newhall Ranch Road at approximately 4:30 p.m. Deputies then chased the car onto the westbound Highway 126 until they called off the pursuit.

“The deputies just tried to pull over a stolen car and the guy failed to stop,” said Royal. “So we pursued it briefly and then he entered the freeway, so we notified CHP. But I’m not sure that they picked it up.”

Officer Kimball with the California Highway Patrol did confirm this and said, “We never got involved.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.