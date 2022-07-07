Deputies arrest man in connection with stolen vehicle after brief foot pursuit

Sheriff’s deputies detained and arrested man in his 20s at the Polynesian Mobile Home Park after a brief foot pursuit in connection with a stolen green Honda Civic on Thursday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

The suspect was found shirtless and was described as a Hispanic man covered with tattoos from his upper body to his face, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station watch commander Lt. Brandon Barclay. The man is suspected to be a gang member, Barclay added.

The suspect was being held with no bail as of Thursday afternoon.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.