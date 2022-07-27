Deputies: Man arrested after gas station robbery in Newhall

A man in Newhall was arrested on suspicion of robbery on Sunday and remained in custody as of Wednesday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a gas station on the 24000 block of Newhall Avenue regarding a robbery on Sunday.

“It was reported a male adult stole beer and brandished a firearm at an employee,” said Arriaga.

Deputies learned, upon arrival, that the man entered the gas station’s store, took items from the display shelf and exited with no attempt to pay, Arriaga wrote in an email to The Signal. Employees followed the suspect out of the store in order to receive the items, she said, adding that the suspect made threats to bring out a gun, causing fear in the employees.

Deputies searched the area and found a man matching the description, given by the gas station employees, on Railroad Avenue and Market Street, according to Arriaga. The man was positively identified as the suspect.

A search of the suspect’s property resulted in deputies locating a replica firearm and stolen property, according to Arriaga.

The man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in custody as of Wednesday. His bail is set at $100,000.