Deputies: Man arrested on suspicion of ID theft, multiple felonies

A man was arrested on suspicion of several charges of forgery, identity theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in Stevenson Ranch on Sunday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

“Deputies with the Crime Impact Team conducted a probation compliance check on a male adult with, known to be on, active felony probation for previous incidents of identity theft,” Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said via e-mail.

The man was found to be residing at a hotel on the 24900 block of Pico Canyon Road.

Upon searching the suspect’s belongings, deputies found personal checks, California IDs and other personal documents not named to the suspect, Arriaga wrote. Narcotics and drug paraphernalia were also found, Arriaga added.

The man was arrested on suspicion of several charges of forgery, identity theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody, with no bail, as of Wednesday.