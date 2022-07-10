Downed power lines cause Castaic brush fire

Downed power lines caused a nearly acre-wide fire in Castaic on Friday that took three hours to put out, according to Ed Pickett, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Pickett said the fire started near the Pitchess Detention Center and that firefighters first received the call at 9:25 p.m. and had it extinguished at approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

After the fire was out, measurements indicated the fire maxed out in size at 0.8 acres. What caused the power line to go down is not known at the time of this publication.