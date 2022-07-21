Fire breaks out inside mobile home in Canyon Country

Fire broke out inside of a mobile home on Soledad Canyon Road Thursday afternoon.

According to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Ruben Munoz, firefighters were dispatched at 2:13 p.m.

Upon arrival at 2:18 p.m., firefighters reported nothing showing. After a brief investigation, it was reported it was a small content fire, according to Munoz.

No injuries or structural damage were reported at the time of this publication.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.