Gascón recall campaign set to submit signatures

By use of a paper-filled moving truck, the organizing officials for the L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón recall campaign plan to submit their hundreds of thousands of signatures to the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder’s Office Wednesday afternoon.

The delivery of signatures comes on the deadline to submit and follows months of effort on the part of those seeking to remove the county’s top prosecutor due to a series of policies Gascón has enacted since entering office in December 2020.

Officials from the anti-recall campaign said Tuesday that before publicly commenting on the latest development they would wait to see how many signatures are validated by the L.A. County Registrar of Voters.

In a statement released by Gascón’s opponents on Tuesday regarding the signature delivery, the petitioners stated — without saying the specific number — that they were ready to submit “over 566,857 signatures” to the L.A. County Registrar.

“On Wednesday, we will be submitting the required signatures to initiate a recall,” recall organizers stated. “The sheer magnitude of this effort, and time and investment required to get to this point, show how strong the public desire is to remove George Gascón from office.

“From day one, this recall has been led by the very victims who Gascón has abandoned, ignored and dismissed,” they added.

According to a press release about the event, the signatures will be unloaded at the office via a moving truck, after which the organizers will head into the building to officially file their petition.

After the first recall petition against Gascón failed last year, the current one began to collect supporters’ signatures earlier this year. Every handful of weeks, the opponents of Gascón announced the latest total number, with the most recent update last month stating that the petition had surpassed the required number but that the organizers were still looking to gather approximately 100,000 more.

The registrar’s office, once the petition is submitted, is then tasked with going through the signatures, leading to a number being inevitably invalidated.

Since the current district attorney took office, critics of Gascón have said his special directives have harmed public safety while his supporters have stated he and his office are attempting to change a system hampered by systemic racism and archaic legal theory.

If the required number of total signatures is ultimately validated, government officials will need to decide whether the recall will be placed on the November general election ballot or if it will require a special election on a separate date.