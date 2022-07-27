Hart District to appoint two new administrators

The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board is slated to appoint a new principal for Rio Norte Junior High School and a new assistant principal for Hart High School during a special meeting Wednesday morning.

The appointments are slated to fill positions that have been left vacant due to a recent shuffle of administrators within the district, particularly to Castaic High School.

For Rio Norte, staff is preparing to recommend to the board that Brenda Bennet helm the school that was formerly under the direction of Vince Ferry — the longtime Hart district principal who was recently named to the head job at Castaic High School.

Bennet is currently the assistant principal at Arroyo Seco Junior High School, and was described by Superintendent Mike Kuhlman as an “outstanding and highly experienced” administrator.

At Hart High, the district plans to recommend Rich Guiterrez, a teacher and coach currently at Saugus, for the assistant principal role.

In speaking to his qualifications, Kuhlman said Guiterrez has distinguished himself as a special education teacher and golf coach over the years, and has done “outstanding work as an administrative intern.”

The special meeting for the Hart district governing board is slated to begin at 8 a.m. in the district office, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway.