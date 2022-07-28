L.A. County will not move forward with mask mandates

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer announced Thursday that universal indoor mask mandates will not return to Los Angeles County — for now.

“There has been a daily steady decline in cases since July 23, potentially signaling the beginning of a downward trend in cases,” said Ferrer. “We’re glad to see this. It would be a welcome relief if this current surge has peaked.”

Daily hospitalizations have declined for the first time since April, according to the Public Health Department, and Ferrer said it’s reasonable to assume this will lead to further decline in this metric in the coming weeks.

“As I noted last week, any indication that the county would soon be moving to the medium community level would be a good reason not to move forward with universal indoor masking, which is what we’re doing today,” said Ferrer. “We will be pausing and not moving forward at this time.”

Continued indoor masking is still advised as transmission rates continue to be high.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.