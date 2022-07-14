Man arrested on suspicion of assault with gun

A man was arrested in Newhall on Wednesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that involved a gun, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Arriaga said deputies responded to the 21400 block of Plane Tree Lane at approximately 6:45 p.m. regarding a call saying that the victim’s neighbor was pointing a gun at them amid an argument.

A 49-year-old man was detained in connection with the incident and is still in custody at the SCV Sheriff’s station, at the time of this publication. His bail has been set for $50,000.