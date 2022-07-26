Man arrested on suspicion of forgery, identity theft

A man was arrested on suspicion of a handful of allegations after deputies reported finding him in possession of stolen drivers’ licenses and credit cards, according to law enforcement officials.

The man’s arrest stems from a Juvenile Intervention Team, or JTeam, patrol in Stevenson Ranch on Wednesday, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. She added that the vehicle the suspect was driving was pulled over after it was connected to a parolee.

“As they contacted the male driver, confirmed to be the parolee, they learned he possessed narcotics within the vehicle,” said Arriaga. “During a parole compliance check of the vehicle, deputies discovered several credit cards and drivers licenses not named to the suspect, as well as several baggies of methamphetamine, altered shaved keys, and other fraudulent items.”

A “shaved key” is a key that has had its sides or face shaved down in order for it to function like any other lock pick. Often, a shaved key can be used to apply tension or jiggle a car’s ignition until the vehicle accepts it.

He was arrested on suspicion of forgery, identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, a parole violation, possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The man, described as a 33-year-old resident of Canoga Park, was held in lieu of $115,000 bail, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department inmate information center. He remains in law enforcement custody as of the publication of this story.