Man ejected and hit in three-car collision on Bouquet Canyon

A man was ejected and struck in a three-car collision while trying to stop his car from rolling away from a gas station on Bouquet Canyon and Soledad Canyon Road Tuesday morning, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

The incident occurred after the man went to get gas at the Chevron station and failed to put his vehicle in park. His vehicle rolled back and he ran to attempt to jump in the car and stop it. He got halfway in and then accidentally hit the gas. He fell out of the vehicle and was hit by another passing vehicle, all according to SCV Sheriff Station’s watch commander Sgt. Travis Kelly.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies respond to a crash at Bouquet Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road in Santa Clarita on Tuesday, 071222. Dan Watson/The Signal

Firefighters and paramedics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched at 9:14 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 9:21 a.m. One patient was transported via ambulance at 9:30 a.m., presumed to be the man who was struck, according to Fire Department spokesman Giovanni Sanchez.

The scene cleared at approximately 11:05 a.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.