A two-vehicle collision in Canyon Country resulted in a man sustaining a neck injury on Tuesday, according to Craig Little, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The collision occurred on Soledad Canyon Road and Highway 14 at approximately 4:25 p.m.

According to Little, the man was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

At the time of this publication, there are no exact details on the extent of the injury and the man’s status.

The incident was closed at 4:59 p.m.