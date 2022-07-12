Man’s bail set to nearly half-million dollars following arrest

Canyon Country resident Zachary Crismond’s bail was set at $475,000 following his arrest on suspicion of terrorizing/causing fear on Monday, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Arriaga wrote that sheriff’s deputies were carrying out a warrant based on an alleged crime that happened on June 11, when SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies went to the 18700 block of Nathan Hill Drive in response to a report of criminal threats.

“Upon arrival, deputies learned the victim and her son had been receiving multiple text messages, some with profanities, some instilling fear in the victim, from a former friend to her daughter who she allowed to reside in the home for a brief period,” wrote Arriaga.

At the time of the report, the suspect was still outstanding. Deputies from the Crime Impact Team were able to locate Crismond on Monday at the 19300 Block of San Leonardo Drive in Canyon Country.

Arriaga wrote that Crismond’s bail was high because there were multiple victims and that the investigation was ongoing.