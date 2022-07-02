Pedestrian fatality on I-5 prompts hours-long closure of northbound lanes

The northbound lanes of Interstate 5 were shut down for several hours Saturday morning in the Newhall Pass after a pedestrian was struck and killed on the freeway, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

The incident occurred at approximately 4 a.m., according to Officer Moises Marroquin with the CHP.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said they received a call of a pedestrian being struck by a tow truck on the northbound I-5 near Weldon Canyon Road, according to Supervising Fire Dispatcher Melanie Flores. Flores also said that no one was transported to the hospital and that the pedestrian was dead on arrival.

A Sig Alert was issued at 6:45 a.m. and all northbound traffic into the Santa Clarita Valley was being diverted to Highway 14, according to the CHP traffic incident information web page. The Sierra Highway/Foothill Boulevard on-ramp to the northbound I-5 was also closed.

Heavy traffic was reported on the northbound I-5 south of the SCV, back to Roxford Street in Sylmar.

All lanes on the northbound I-5 were reopened around 10 a.m.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.

Heavy traffic exits the northbound State Route 14 freeway at Newhall Avenue. Dan Watson/The Signal