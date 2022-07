A power outage in Saugus left more than a thousand customers without power early Tuesday morning.

The outage was due to equipment failure, according to Ben Gallagher, public information officer for Southern California Edison. It occurred at 12:58 a.m. and all power was gradually restored by 10:56 a.m.

The outage affected 1,578 customers in the Saugus area, ranging from Bension Lane to Centurion Way, according to Gallagher.