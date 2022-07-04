Santa Clarita celebrates Independence Day

Star-spangled banners and expressions of patriotism decorated the route at Santa Clarita’s first in-person Fourth of July parade since 2019.

With sights of kids playing, people conversing with old friends, and just about everyone enjoying themselves, it was difficult to sense that the celebration even had a hiatus.

This year’s theme was “honoring our frontline personnel” and the parade featured several first responder and military vehicles and floats. It was apparent, however, that another theme of the event was “returning to normal.”

Parade floats make their way down Lyons Avenue during the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade in Newhall, Calif., on Monday, July 4, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

In a press statement released ahead of the parade, Mayor Laurene Weste said the city’s Independence Day celebration was coming back in full force.

“I know our Santa Clarita community has missed this hometown Fourth of July parade for the past two years, so the SCV Parade Committee is bringing it back bigger and better than ever,” said Weste. “Not only will it be an amazing display of patriotism, but it will also be an opportunity to show gratitude to our frontline workers who have kept our community, and nation, moving and healthy during the long months of the pandemic.”

As per tradition, the event began with the Santa Clarita Rotary Club’s pancake breakfast at the Roger Dunn Golf parking lot. The Santa Clarita Runners club also reprised its 10k and 5k run-walk preceding the parade, with both runs beginning and ending at Newhall Park.

The Old West Lodge parade float makes its way down Lyons Avenue during the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade in Newhall, Calif., on Monday, July 4, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

The parade route this year began at the Newhall roundabout near Hart Park, and ran up Main Street before heading west on Lyons Avenue. From Lyons, it then went north onto Orchard Village road before ending on Dalbey Drive, in front of Newhall Park.

Attendees seemed delighted to be back and celebrating the parade’s 90th anniversary.

Veronica Stanley-Hooper, a Saugus resident, said it was nice to see people being proud about America, given so much recent negativity in the news, and that this year felt different than others.

“For sure, 100% there’s totally a different vibe. It’s so much more positive and it’s really, really great to be here.”

Athletes from the Hart High School Football Team wave American flags while riding on their parade float during the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade headed down Lyons Avenue in Newhall, Calif., on Monday, July 4, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Diane Green, a Canyon Country resident, said it was encouraging to see people come out and support the community and that it was long overdue.

“This is really more than encouraging, because I think this is going to be a longer parade than they’ve ever had before,” said Green. “I think people are ready to get out and enjoy themselves and participate back in humanity.”

Corey Fredrickson, a Valencia resident, said it was refreshing to see the happy faces of children, their parents, and other community members participating in supporting the country.

“Look at all the people here today, lined up all the way from this whole route. There’s thousands of people,” said Fredrickson. “It’s refreshing to everyone and I think it’s going to help the children, and also the parents, and our families, being able to get out and get back to normal.”

Kids who attended the parade wave as floats pass them by during the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade headed down Lyons Avenue in Newhall, Calif., on Monday, July 4, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Last but not least, was the judging of the floats, vehicles and the Grand Equestrian. This year, 10 judges organized the entries into groups and judged them by theme, decor, appearance and music. The results of the contests are as follows:

Color Guard

1st – L.A. Commandery No. 9

Youth Group

1st – Cub Scout Pack 40

2nd – Miss L.A. & Miss SFV Scholarship

Commercial Float

1st – Santa Clarita Veterans Center

2nd – Surface Busters LLC

3rd – Ken & Joe’s Honda Kawasaki KTM

Non-Commercial Float under 17

1st – Hart High Football

2nd – Cub Scout Pack 490

3rd – PFLAG

Non-Commercial Float over 17

1st – Samuel Dixon Family Health Center

2nd – Fil-Am Association

3rd – Castaic Animal Care Center

Club or Fraternal Float

1st – Dome Sweet Dome

2nd – SCV Congress of Republicans

3rd – Metropolitan Dis Elks & Cub Pack 494

Commercial or Specialized Vehicle

1st – Dance Studio 84

2nd – Old Town Newhall & CC Farmers Markets

3rd – Gabriel Gagnon

Car or Motorcycle Club

1st – SCV Corvette Club

Classic or Antique Auto

1st – Party in the USA Dancers

2nd – Round the Clock Pest Control

3rd – Hot Wheels Paddy Wagon

Grand equestrian

Winner – Oak Creek Corral

Sweepstakes

Winner – Oak Creek Corral

Best of Theme

Winner – Santa Clarita Veterans Center

Best Decorated

Winner – Samuel Dixon Health Center