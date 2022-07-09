Saugus High band/color guard uses ‘Clothes 4 Cash’ fundraiser to get to Washington, D.C.

Saugus High School band & color guard is holding a “Clothes 4 Cash” fundraiser at Saugus High to raise funds for attendance at the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C. next year.

They were the only band in California invited to perform in the parade and they call their efforts to get there, “Saugus’ road to Washington.”

“It’s such an honor,” said Saugus senior Raquel Atilano. “We’ve never had an offer like this before and it just proves how far we’ve come as a band and how much we have improved.”

Booster club vice president Julio Del Rio estimates the cost of running the program at $100,000 per year. Ninety percent of that budget comes from fundraisers.

This particular fundraiser allows for the band and color guard to donate clothes, linens, towels, etc., to an organization in Los Angeles, which then donates them to those in need. They compensate the donations by pound. Last year this fundraiser raised about $4,000. Del Rio hopes to exceed this amount this year.

“If we don’t do this fundraiser then we might not be able to go,” said Saugus junior Rodrigo Del Rio.

The fundraiser will take place from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday for the next six weeks, ending Aug. 13. The drop-off location is located behind the tennis court on campus.

For more information, contact Saugus High band and color guard booster club vice president Julio Del Rio at 661-291-1162.

