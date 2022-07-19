SCV Water invites public input on sustainability plan

News release

Residents are invited to join SCV Water from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday for a virtual workshop to learn about and provide input on the agency’s sustainability plan.

The plan will focus on effective and efficient organizational resource management with a goal to work toward sustainable operations.

In this virtual public workshop, participants will learn about the agency’s sustainability efforts and will have an opportunity to provide feedback on the sustainability planning process. The workshop will also offer the public an opportunity to ask questions and provide input.

To register for the workshop, visit bit.ly/SustainabilityPlanWorkshop-July25.

The plan will outline strategies and actions that align with key business sectors and core operational pillars.

“We are committed to making SCV Water a sustainable water agency and we welcome the public’s input of what they would like to see as part of our plan,” said Sustainability Manager Matt Dickens.

Once completed, the sustainability plan will be a comprehensive roadmap that will measure and track sustainability performance by analyzing current sustainability efforts, historical energy, water, and other resource consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, preparing a forecast of future GHG emissions, setting a reduction target for reducing emissions consistent with applicable state policies, and identifying strategic investments and impactful sustainability projects SCV Water can implement to improve its sustainability status.

The plan is anticipated to be completed by August.

In addition to the public workshop, the public may submit questions and comments via email to [email protected]. Information about the sustainability plan is available at: yourSCVwater.com/sustainability-plan. The webpage includes information from the May 24 SCV Water board of directors special meeting, which provided an overview of the goals and objectives that will develop the new sustainability plan.