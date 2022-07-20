Fire extinguished at Valencia business, hazmat called

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel extinguished what was believed to be a solvent fire at a business in the Valencia Industrial Center on Wednesday.

The fire was first reported on the 25200 block of Rye Canyon Road at 1:29 p.m.

Evacuated employees from Woodward Inc. gather at the corner of Rye Canyon Road and Avenue Scott in Santa Clarita after a fire broke out at the building on Wednesday, 072022. Dan Watson/The Signal

Original reports indicated that the material burning, causing smoke to plume as firefighters remained en route, was “high-temperature” jet fuel. However, units on the scene later clarified that the source was not jet fuel itself, but rather the outside of a tank system that is believed to have jet fuel inside.

According to fire dispatch traffic, the burning liquid was a solvent that continued to leak after the fire was extinguished, prompting a response from a Fire Department hazmat team.

“It’s an outdoor fire coming from the rear of the building,” said Amanda Morales, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department.

A Los Angeles County Firefighterclimbs the ladder to get a look at the roof after a structure Fire broke out at Woodward Inc. at the corner of Rye Canyon Road and Avenue Scott in Santa Clarita on Wednesday, 072022. Dan Watson/The Signal

Although evacuations were ordered for those in the building, knockdown on the blaze was called within minutes of firefighters’ arrival.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were called to the scene to conduct traffic control and assist with the emergency response.

No injuries had been reported as of the publication of this story, according to Morales.