Suspect detained on suspicion of vehicular assault in Valencia

A suspect was detained on suspicion of trying to run over someone with their vehicle on the 28100 block of Kelly Johnson Parkway in Valencia on Sunday, according to law enforcement radio traffic.

The detainment occurred across the street from a Public Storage facility on Kelly Johnson Parkway and involved paramedics, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

On the scene, three deputies were struggling to detain a Black male on the grass adjacent to a parking lot. With the suspect laying down, one deputy fired his taser and deputies were able to secure him in handcuffs.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department deputies attempt to detain a man while responding to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the 28000 block of Kelly Johnson Parkway in Valencia, Calif., on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

The suspect was complaining of a broken shoulder, prompting the deputies to call in the Fire Department’s paramedics. The suspect was then transported via ambulance.

There were two witnesses to the incident, but they did not wish to disclose any information. No additional information was made available by the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

This is a breaking news story and there is no further information at the time of this publication.