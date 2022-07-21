The Top 8 Websites To Buy Instagram Likes

Finding a trustworthy supplier of TikTok likes is challenging. We’ll do the research for you and suggest reliable sources with detailed explanations, so you’ll know whom you deal with.

The internet is full of scams. People who looked for likes and followers found themselves in a corner for counting on the wrong providers.

In this article, we’ll walk you through our top picks for the best 5 sites for grinding TikTok likes.

So, tighten the seat belt because it’s gonna be a wild ride; prepare to read an extensive review with live samples of the likes we got, and finally, an evaluation of each provider.

PapaSocial

The grand opener of this list is PapaSocial. These guys have been in the business for quite some time, and they never fail to amaze us. Buy Instagram likes, and see for yourself!

What’s really cool about their services is that if standard likes just don’t do for you, they offer 2 different types of packages.

High Quality Likes

The high quality likes are profiles with legit profile pictures but don’t have any other content to speak of. Auto-refill for these likes is also valid throughout the warranty period.

Premium Likes

The Premium Likes are what truly sets PapaSocial apart from its competitors. These are elite-quality packages destined for those who want to bring their profiles to new peaks.

Pricing

Pay with Credit Card or PayPal.

Minimum Likes Per Order:

Buy 50 Instagram Likes – $1

The Most Popular Numbers:

Buy 200 Instagram Likes – $2

Buy 500 Instagram Likes – $5

Buy 1,000 Instagram Likes – $9 – %10 Off!

Maximum Likes Per Order:

Buy 2,000 Instagram Likes – $16 – %20 Off!

Let’s See These Likes In Action!

These likes are awesome, it’s really hard to tell these likes and real likes apart. The profiles look super legit (and the usernames, too), and they also shared a handful of story uploads. Finally, the delivery time was super fast, about 15 minutes.

The Quality Of The Profile: Very High✅

Content: Many posts✅

Delivery: 15 Minutes✅

Clients’ Reviews

The payment option was safe, and I got a tracking link as soon as I placed the order. Such honesty and safety are the reason why I keep coming back for more.

Ephraim Hilpert

Today I contacted your support team with a question regarding the purchase of my IG likes. Surprisingly, I got a reply within a minute. I commend the effectiveness of your team.

Carrie Lynch

I always used to be scared that my IG likes won’t be delivered after paying. Your tracking option helps me feel relieved, and the notification bell cheers me up every time.

Dr. Damon Hessel

Dr. Damon Hessel

Buying IG likes was such a hassle before. Then my brother told me about you. I love your quick services so much. Now I don't have to wait more than a day now for my likes.

Orland Corwin

Overall Score: 10/10

Buzzoid

Another noteworthy player in this field. Buzzoid offers Instagram followers and views in addition to their likes packages.

Pricing

Pay with Credit Card or Crypto.

Minimum Likes Per Order:

Buy 50 Instagram Likes – $1.47

The Most Popular Numbers:

Buy 250 Instagram Likes – $4.99

Buy 500 Instagram Likes – $6.99

Buy 1,000 Instagram Likes – $12.99

Maximum Likes Per Order:

Buy 10,000 Instagram Likes – $88.99

Let’s See These Likes In Action!

As you can see, most of these profiles aren’t English-speaking people. This might be a problem for those of you who target these audiences.

The Quality Of The Profiles: High ✅

Content: Some posts❎

Delivery: 30 Minutes✅

Overall Score: 9/10

Instafollowers.co

Instafollowers.co is a recommended Instagram services provider (but also TikTok and YouTube, if you ever need any!).

Pricing

Pay with Credit Card.

Minimum Likes Per Order:

Buy 10 Instagram Likes – $0.36

The Most Popular Numbers:

Buy 250 Instagram Likes – $2.16

Buy 500 Instagram Likes – $4.23

Buy 1,000 Instagram Likes – $6.21

Maximum Likes Per Order:

Buy 50,000 Instagram Likes – $139.50

Let’s See These Likes In Action!

Most of the profiles are women’s accounts. The profiles aren’t active; no story uploads or any other form of content beyond profile pictures.

The Quality Of The Profiles: High✅

Content: Few posts❎

Delivery: Less than 1 hour✅

Overall Score: 8/10

Goread.io

This site offers many useful Instagram services; we’d definitely consider buying likes from them if we were in your place.

Pricing

Pay with Credit Card and Crypto.

Minimum Likes Per Order:

Buy 50 Instagram Likes – $0.89

The Most Popular Numbers:

Buy 300 Instagram Likes – $2.59

Buy 500 Instagram Likes – $4.99

Buy 1,000 Instagram Likes – $6.99

Maximum Likes Per Order:

Buy 100,000 Instagram Likes – $279.99

Let’s See These Likes In Action!

The quality of these likes has a lot to be desired. The usernames’ look like bots, and some have landscapes as profile pictures which doesn’t help either.

The Quality Of The Profiles: Average✅

Content: Some posts❎

Delivery: Average✅

Overall Score: 7/10

Likes.io

Likes.io are good at what they do, and their site is pretty user-friendly.ֿ

Pricing

Pay with Credit Card and Crypto.

Minimum Likes Per Order:

Buy 50 Instagram Likes – $1.47

The Most Popular Numbers:

Buy 250 Instagram Likes – $4.99

Buy 500 Instagram Likes – $6.99

Buy 1,000 Instagram Likes – $12.99

Maximum Likes Per Order:

Buy 30,000 Instagram Likes – $264.99

Let’s See These Likes In Action!

The profiles look poor and illegitimate; few of them had story uploads.

The Quality Of The Profiles: Poor❎

Content: Few posts❎

Delivery: Below Average❎

Overall Score: 6/10

Famoid

Famoid offers Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube services, a neat site with a convenient interface.

Pricing

Pay with Credit Card and Crypto.

Minimum Likes Per Order:

Buy 100 Instagram Likes – $2.95

The Most Popular Numbers:

Buy 250 Instagram Likes – $4.95

Buy 500 Instagram Likes – $7.95

Buy 1,000 Instagram Likes – $13.95

Maximum Likes Per Order:

Buy 25,000 Instagram Likes – $168.95

Let’s See These Likes In Action!

The quality of these profiles is mediocre at best. The delivery was fast.

The Quality Of The Profiles: Poor❎

Content: Some posts❎

Delivery: Fast✅

Overall Score: 4/10

Twicsy.com

Twicsy has one of the cutest site designs we’ve ever seen; check it out for yourself!

Pricing

Pay with Credit Card.

Minimum Likes Per Order:

Buy 50 Instagram Likes – $1.47

The Most Popular Numbers:

Buy 250 Instagram Likes – $5.49

Buy 500 Instagram Likes – $7.99

Buy 1,000 Instagram Likes – $12.99

Maximum Likes Per Order:

Buy 10,000 Instagram Likes – $88.99

Let’s See These Likes In Action!

Besides a fast delivery, there’s nothing much going on for this site. The profiles look like bots.

The Quality Of The Profiles: Really Poor❎

Content: No posts❎

Delivery: Fast✅

Overall Score: 3/10

Stormlikes.com

Stormlikes has some good deals for Instagram likes and auto likes.

Pricing

Pay with Credit Card.

Minimum Likes Per Order:

Buy 50 Instagram Likes – $1.35

The Most Popular Numbers:

Buy 100 Instagram Likes – $2.39

Maximum Likes Per Order:

Buy 250 Instagram Likes – $4.32

Let’s See These Likes In Action!

The likes arrived rather slowly, and the profiles looked fake.

The Quality Of The Profiles: Absolutely fake❎

Content: No posts❎

Delivery: Very Slow❎

Overall Score: 2/10

Conclusion

There’s nothing more frustrating than buying likes, only to discover that the profiles don’t have real profile pictures but some image of a smiling cat instead.

Our list reflects what likes you’ll get from the leading providers in the industry (another shoutout to PapaSocial for being the absolute best); we hope you’ll make good use of it!