Tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-5

A tractor-trailer jackknifed while traveling northbound on Interstate 5 just south of Halsey Canyon Road early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office.

According to Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the Newhall CHP office, upon arrival CHP officers observed that the incident was blocking the three left lanes at 12:31 a.m. CHP blocked the Nos. 1-3 lanes so a heavy-duty tow truck could be brought to the scene.

Oscar Sol/For The Signal

Around 12:52 a.m. a Sig Alert was issued for all three lanes, for two hours.

At the time of this publication, no injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.