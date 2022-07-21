Tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-5

A tractor-trailer jackknifed while traveling northbound on Interstate 5 just south of Halsey Canyon Road early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office. 

According to Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the Newhall CHP office, upon arrival CHP officers observed that the incident was blocking the three left lanes at 12:31 a.m. CHP blocked the Nos. 1-3 lanes so a heavy-duty tow truck could be brought to the scene. 

Around 12:52 a.m. a Sig Alert was issued for all three lanes, for two hours. 

At the time of this publication, no injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

Rylee Holwager

