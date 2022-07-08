Two arrested on suspicion of meth possession, identity theft

Two people were arrested on suspicion of drug possession on the 27500 block of The Old Road in Valencia on Tuesday, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Arriaga wrote in a news release that deputies identified a vehicle with expired expiration tags and learned one of the three occupants, 41-year-old Aaron Peralez, was “carrying narcotics.” Deputies then discovered about 1.3 ounces of meth on Peralez, she wrote.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station was unable to provide the place of residence or an arrest log for Aaron Peralez.

Deputies also found a bag of meth on the driver, 42-year-old Bakersfield resident Cameron Hill, and discovered several ID and credit cards, along with personal documents not belonging to the car’s occupants, according to Arriaga.

Peralez was arrested on suspicion of transport/sale of a controlled substance and Hill was arrested on suspicion of identity theft and possession of a controlled substance. Arriaga said both were booked into the SCV Sheriff’s station.