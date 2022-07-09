Two car crash closes part of Magic Mountain Parkway

A two car collision on Saturday at approximately 2 p.m. closed down the eastbound side of Magic Mountain Parkway just east of Valencia Boulevard.

According to witnesses at the scene, a black four-door Genesis sedan was turning left into an apartment complex when it collided with a silver Mercedes sedan. Both cars appeared to be totaled.

Minor injuries were reported and the passenger of the Genesis had blood streaking down his face, but no one was transported to the hospital, according to Los Angeles County firefighters on the scene.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies at the scene instructed motorists to turn around onto the westbound side of Magic Mountain Parkway.